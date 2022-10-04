'Elite sheep': World's most expensive sheep sold for Rs 2 crore sets new record

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

A sheep recently set a global record for the most expensive sheep when it was sold for Rs 2 crore. This Australian White Stud Sheep was purchased by a group of individuals in Australia. For almost Rs 2 crore, the Elite Australian White Syndicate purchased this Australian White Stud sheep. There are 4 members of this syndicate who are from New South Wales. It has been referred to as "elite sheep" by Steve Pedrick, a syndicate member.

According to Steve, who spoke with media, "This sheep will be used by everyone in the group." The genetics of this sheep will be used to strengthen other sheep in a similar manner. This sheep has a great rate of growth. This particular sheep grows up the fastest.

Owner Graham Gilmore claimed to have not anticipated the sheep to fetch such a high price. Gilmore remarked, "It's amazing to sell a sheep for that much money.” The price of a single sheep reveals the heights to which Australia's wool and sheep meat industries have advanced.

In Australia, the number of people who do sheep shearing is declining while the price of meat is growing gradually due to the high cost of the fur removal operation. One of the few kinds of sheep without a dense covering of fur is the Australian white sheep, which is raised for meat. Graham Gilmore claimed that as a result, there is an increase in demand for Australian white sheep without dense body fur.

The Central New South Wales Sale is where the sheep are sold. The Australian White Stud Animal previously held the distinction for being the world's most expensive sheep. A sheep was sold for Rs. 1.35 crore in the year 2021.