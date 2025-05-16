The party featured 18 tons of food, 180 waiters and 25,000 bottles of wine. Kings, queens and heads of state from every corner of the globe were present.

Have you heard of such a massive party, where 18 tons of food, 25,000 bottles of wine and 100 airplanes were used to invite the guests? The party was not organised by any businessman but by an Iranian Shah in 1971. As per reports, it is the world's most expensive party ever, which changed the history of Iran. The nation was far different 54 years ago. Women wore western clothes and the atmosphere was far more contemporary. But all this changed post the Islamic Revolution in 1979. It witnessed the downfall of the Pahlavi Dynasty and the establishment of the Islamic Republic. It drastically changed the laws of the nation, its culture and especially women's liberty.

The most expensive celebration ever

It was in 1941 that Mohammad Reza Shah came to the throne of Iran. He was rich and sought to make Iran modern. He adopted western traditions and opposed traditional traditions like hijab. But in 1971, he organised a grand party to mark the 2,500 years of the Persian Empire. The bash was celebrated in Persepolis desert where ancient king Cyrus the Great's grave was located. The bash had visitors from 65 countries and it cost $100 million at that time.

It took a year to prepare for the party. There were not many hotels in Tehran, so a temporary city of tents was constructed in the desert. Roads were constructed and tents were installed like royal palaces.

Why were the people angry?

The party consisted of 18 tons of food, 180 waiters and 25,000 bottles of wine. Kings, queens and heads of state from the farthest corner of the world were invited. But then many in Iran were finding it difficult to access clean water. All this royal expenditure was said to have annoyed people. They thought that the Shah did not care about them. This led to the fall of the Shah and the 1979 revolution. This party was so lavish and expensive that it was hailed as the world's biggest party. But it stoked resentment among the Iranian people that altered the destiny of the country.