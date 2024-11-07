Mohammad Reza Shah, a wealthy ruler, came to power in 1941. Despite Iran’s economic struggles, he embraced Western culture, adopting liberal views and opposing practices like the hijab.

Today, Iran is widely recognized as a strictly Islamic nation, but just fifty years ago, women in Western clothing were a common sight on its streets. The pivotal moment came in 1979, when an Islamic revolution transformed Iran and led to the establishment of the Islamic Republic.

This revolution toppled Iran's last monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and brought Ayatollah Khomeini to power. The roots of this dramatic change trace back to an opulent celebration hosted by the Shah, often called the most extravagant party in history. This event echoed through time, significantly contributing to the end of a 2,000-year-old monarchy.

In 1971, the Shah organized a lavish celebration for the 2,500th anniversary of the Persian Empire in Persepolis. This event, held in the desert, was attended by representatives from 65 countries and cost an astounding $100 million, generating resentment among Iranians.

The event’s extravagance fueled public anger against the Shah and boosted support for his critics, particularly Ayatollah Khomeini. By 1979, the rising tensions forced the Shah to flee, while Khomeini returned and established the Islamic Republic of Iran. The new government imposed Islamic law, including strict penalties for women who did not wear the hijab, marking a profound cultural shift.