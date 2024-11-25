This restaurant tops the 2024 list of the most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants, offering snow crab tasting menu with unique Japanese dining traditions.

Ginza Kitafuku in Tokyo has earned the title of the world’s most expensive Michelin-starred restaurant, offering a tasting menu priced at USD 2,130 per person. Known for serving exceptional snow crab, the restaurant is famous for its unique dining experience. Diners are required to remove their shoes and sit on the floor while enjoying their meal, creating an authentic Japanese ambiance.

The main attraction of Ginza Kitafuku is the snow crab, a delicacy cherished by the Japanese royal family and celebrated to the extent of having its museum. The crab is cooked live by the chef in front of the diners, making the preparation process part of the experience. For those who might find this unsettling, the restaurant offers private dining on the sixth floor, away from the cooking display. For customers seeking a more affordable option, the restaurant serves a red king crab feast at USD 258.

In 2024, food publication Chef’s Pencil crowned Ginza Kitafuku as the priciest Michelin-starred restaurant. The list also highlights other luxurious dining spots around the globe. Shanghai’s Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet ranks second with a meal costing USD 1,230. Known for its three Michelin stars, Ultraviolet offers a theatrical and multi-sensory dining experience that combines global culinary influences with French techniques and cutting-edge visual effects.

Third on the list is Caviar Russe in New York, offering an 11-course tasting menu centered around premium caviar for $950. The restaurant is located on Madison Avenue and is renowned for its refined dining experience.

Other notable mentions include Tokyo’s Azabu Kadowaki and New York’s Masa, where meals exceed $950. Masa holds the distinction of being the first U.S. restaurant to receive a Michelin star. Additional names on the list are Guy Savoy in Paris, Quince in San Francisco, and Alchemist in Copenhagen, each offering exquisite culinary experiences.