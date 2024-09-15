World’s most expensive martini is priced over Rs 10 lakh; know where it is served

The luxurious smoked heirloom tomato mezcal martini was made by Colin Hofer, who earned the title of Sommelier of the Year from the Michelin Guide in 2022.

Martinis can reach eye-watering prices, often due to the high-end ingredients or the exclusive venues where they're served. However, a restaurant in the USA has set new records for luxury cocktails as it is serving one of the most expensive martinis in the world, which is priced at over Rs 10 lakh.

An Italian restaurant named ‘Adalina’, located in Chicago, Illinois is doing the rounds on the internet for selling a cocktail called 'Marrow Martini' priced at $13000 (Rs 10,90,458 approx.)

According to a Fox News report, The restaurant, led by Top Chef alumni Soo Ahn, has collaborated with Marrow Fine, a jewelry brand located just below the restaurant, to offer guests the ultimate luxury experience.

What makes this martini special is that it will be served with a 9-carat diamond tennis necklace featuring 150 diamonds set in 14K gold. The whopping value of the cocktail is further enhanced by this necklace.

The cocktail has been available for a few days now, and the founder of Marrow mentioned that a man recently purchased one for his wife.

"The client that purchased the martini wanted to do something special and surprise his wife," said Marrow Fine founder Jillian Sassone, according to CBS News.

"They both love Marrow Fine, and the martini was the perfect gift. They were the first to order the martini."

