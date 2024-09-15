World’s most expensive martini is priced over Rs 10 lakh; know where it is served

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final; Anderson Peters lifts title

US says it is working on 'substantial' round of further assistance for Kyiv

Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Viral video: Seven-foot-long Python found inside car bonnet in UP, watch

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

Population of this small country is less than people on Delhi metro train, these countries are also on list; check here

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

'Can you believe?': Jonty Rhodes surprised at missing India's fielding coach role despite Gambhir's support

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

8 Bollywood stars who did films for free

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 desi words added to Oxford dictionary

7 most romantic animals in the world

7 most romantic animals in the world

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Jaishankar: EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar On India-China Relations & Disengagement Problems | Ladakh

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Trump vs Harris: Donald Trump Says He Will Not Debate Kamala Harris Again | US Presidential Debate

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Delhi Gym News: Afghan-Origin Gym Owner Shot Dead In Delhi | Caught On CCTV

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor can’t take her eyes off Varun Dhawan as they enjoy breakfast on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar set

Radhika Madan recalls giving 'worst audition' of her life, was dropped from this Karan Johar film: 'I had fever, cold'

Radhika Madan recalls giving 'worst audition' of her life, was dropped from this Karan Johar film: 'I had fever, cold'

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

HomeViral

Viral

World’s most expensive martini is priced over Rs 10 lakh; know where it is served

The luxurious smoked heirloom tomato mezcal martini was made by Colin Hofer, who earned the title of Sommelier of the Year from the Michelin Guide in 2022.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

World’s most expensive martini is priced over Rs 10 lakh; know where it is served
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Martinis can reach eye-watering prices, often due to the high-end ingredients or the exclusive venues where they're served. However, a restaurant in the USA has set new records for luxury cocktails as it is serving one of the most expensive martinis in the world, which is priced at over Rs 10 lakh.

An Italian restaurant named ‘Adalina’, located in Chicago, Illinois is doing the rounds on the internet for selling a cocktail called 'Marrow Martini' priced at $13000 (Rs 10,90,458 approx.)

According to a Fox News report, The restaurant, led by Top Chef alumni Soo Ahn, has collaborated with Marrow Fine, a jewelry brand located just below the restaurant, to offer guests the ultimate luxury experience.

The luxurious smoked heirloom tomato mezcal martini was made by Colin Hofer, who earned the title of Sommelier of the Year from the Michelin Guide in 2022.

What makes this martini special is that it will be served with a 9-carat diamond tennis necklace featuring 150 diamonds set in 14K gold. The whopping value of the cocktail is further enhanced by this necklace. 

The cocktail has been available for a few days now, and the founder of Marrow mentioned that a man recently purchased one for his wife.

"The client that purchased the martini wanted to do something special and surprise his wife," said Marrow Fine founder Jillian Sassone, according to CBS News.

"They both love Marrow Fine, and the martini was the perfect gift. They were the first to order the martini."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rajkummar Rao reacts to competing with Akshay Kumar as Stree 2 crushes Khel Khel Mein at box office: ‘I can't believe…’

Rajkummar Rao reacts to competing with Akshay Kumar as Stree 2 crushes Khel Khel Mein at box office: ‘I can't believe…’

Pusha T, DIVINE to headline second edition of Gully Fest; details inside

Pusha T, DIVINE to headline second edition of Gully Fest; details inside

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Meet man, who worked as coolie, later cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, he was killed by...

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

‘Chandni Chowk to China’: Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers

‘Chandni Chowk to China’: Street vendor sells Amritsari Kulcha in China, viral video wows Indian food lovers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

This Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn film was called next Golmaal, became major flop, later gained cult status, earned only...

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

Bollywood's highest-paid bodyguards earn in crores each year; here's how much Salman, SRK pay their trusted protectors

6 most haunted places in the world

6 most haunted places in the world

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best Jio plans under Rs 300 with unlimited...

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

This Bollywood outsider sang at weddings, in trains, was rejected from TV shows; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement