World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' shines at Siliguri Mango Festival with price tag of...

screengrab

New Delhi: The Mango Festival, currently taking place in Siliguri, West Bengal, unveiled the world's most expensive mango, 'Miyazaki.' This seventh edition of the festival, held at a local mall in Matigara, Siliguri, spans three days, starting from 9 June. Organized by Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS) in collaboration with the Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT), the event showcases an impressive collection of 262 mango varieties. Among them, the Miyazaki mango has captured significant attention due to its reputation as the world's most expensive mango.

Siliguri, West Bengal | World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' priced at around Rs 2.75 lakh per kg in International market showcased in Siliguri's three days long 7th edition of the Mango Festival.



The festival kicked off on June 9 at a mall in Siliguri organised by Modella… pic.twitter.com/GweBPkXons — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

According to Siliguri Times, a farmer named Shaukat Hussain from Birbhum, West Bengal, participated in the festival, exhibiting ten pieces of Miyazaki mangoes. Reportedly, these mangoes are priced at ₹2.75 lakh per kilogram, as confirmed by ANI.

While Miyazaki mangoes are traditionally found in Japan, they have now made their way to Birbhum district in West Bengal, India. A report by India Today on 3 June mentioned that a Miyazaki mango tree was planted near a mosque in Dubrajpur city, attracting people from across the state.

Here's what you need to know about the Miyazaki Mango:

1. Origin: The Miyazaki mango was originally cultivated in Miyazaki city, located in Japan's Kyushu prefecture. It derives its name from its city of origin.

2. Unique Characteristics: Known as the 'Egg of the Sun' (Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese), Miyazaki mangoes typically weigh over 350 grams and boast a sugar content of 15 percent or higher. They stand out due to their distinct appearance and color compared to the usual mango varieties popular in India and Southeast Asia.

3. Production: Local reports indicate that the production of Miyazaki mangoes started in Miyazaki during the late 1970s and early 1980s. The city's warm weather, ample sunlight, and abundant rainfall provided favorable conditions for mango cultivation. The peak harvest season for these mangoes is between April and August.

4. Health Benefits: Miyazaki mangoes are rich in antioxidants and contain beta-carotene and folic acid, which are beneficial for eye health and preventing vision deterioration, according to the trade promotion center.

5. Global Cultivation: Apart from India, Miyazaki mangoes are cultivated in countries such as Bangladesh, Thailand, and the Philippines. Additionally, there have been reports that two trees of this mango variant are growing in Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh, in the garden of a couple. The couple claimed to have received the sapling from a fellow traveler on a train, as per the reports.