World's most expensive insect lives in garbage, its value is more than the price of BMW, Audi

The world's most expensive insects are sold at a value equal to a BMW or Audi. Know their cost and more.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 08:28 PM IST

There are so many things in life that we see on an everyday basis but lack to understand their value. Similarly, there are so many beings on the Earth that we think are invaluable but in reality, they are highly-priced. 

The most expensive insect in the world is valued at the same price as that of a BMW or an Audi. A few years ago, a Japanese breeder sold this insect at the cost of Rs 74.25 lakh. It is believed that this insect is among the most weird, expensive species in the world. 

This insect is known as the Stag beetle. It comes from the Lucanidae family. A total of 1200 species of these insects are found all over the world.

This insect named Stag Beetle is very expensive but it is found in garbage. Its larvae eat rotting wood. These insects are found in garbage because they like to live in dry and rotten wood. Their age is about 7 years and they survive on fruit juice, tree sap and water. 

They cannot eat solid wood. To identify them, you can see that they have black horns on their heads, which are between 5 inches long. It is found only in hot places.

This insect, which is sold in lakhs, is so delicate that it cannot tolerate extreme cold. If the insect is unable to protect itself during the winter season, it dies. When two stag beetles fight, they push each other back like sumo wrestlers. 

Since this insect is used to make medicines for dangerous diseases, that is why its price is so high. However, the risk of extinction for this species is also increasing.

