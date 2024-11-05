The price of this tooth is extraordinarily high, leaving many astonished at its value. This remarkable tooth once belonged to none other than Sir Isaac Newton and was sold nearly 200 years ago.

Many small objects in the world are incredibly valuable, such as diamonds, but have you ever considered that something as simple as a human tooth can also hold significant worth? One of the most expensive human teeth ever sold is a remarkable example.

In 1816, one of Sir Isaac Newton's teeth was sold in London for USD 3,633, a sum that would equate to a whopping USD 35,700 (Rs 30.03 lakh approx.) today.

The buyer was a nobleman who reportedly set the tooth into a ring. Guinness World Records recognizes it as the most valuable tooth ever sold.

Sir Isaac Newton, one of history’s greatest scientists, passed away in 1726, leaving behind a legacy that transformed our understanding of the natural world. Newton is also known for discovering the law of gravity.

Newton's discovery of the law of universal gravitation is often attributed to an apple falling from a tree in his garden at Woolsthorpe Manor in 1666. He realized that the force that caused the apple to fall was also responsible for the moon's orbit around the Earth, and other planets' orbits around the sun.

Moreover, he is also known for inventing calculus, building the first practical reflecting telescope, and developing a theory of light.

