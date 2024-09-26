World's most expensive condom auctioned for Rs 44000, it is made of...

A 200-year-old condom has recently been recognized as the world's most expensive, sold for an astounding £460 (approximately Rs 44,000). Unlike modern latex condoms, this historical contraceptive is made from sheep intestine, dating back to the 18th or 19th century.

During that era, condoms were crafted from the intestines of animals such as sheep, pigs, calves, and goats. Due to the labor-intensive process and materials involved, these condoms were a luxury available only to the wealthy. It wasn't until the 19th century, when inexpensive rubber condoms became widely available, that the use of animal intestines for contraception fell out of favor.

Measuring 19 cm (7 inches), the condom was discovered in France and later auctioned, with the winning bid coming from a buyer in Amsterdam.

Catawiki, the auction platform, remarked, "This ancient condom, made from sheep gut, is a remarkable artifact. It sheds light on the evolution of contraception and our history. During the auction, there was significant interest from various museums, keen to showcase this unique piece."