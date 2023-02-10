Search icon
'World's most expensive coffee': Starbucks charges couple over Rs 3 lakh for two cups, here's why

Jesse and Deedee O'Dell, an American couple, were charged nearly 3.6 lakh rupees ($4,456.27) for two cups of Starbucks coffee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

'World's most expensive coffee': Starbucks charges couple over Rs 3 lakh for two cups, here's why
Photo: Zee Media Bureau'World's most expensive coffee': Starbucks charges couple over Rs 3 lakh for two cups, here's why | (Image for representation)

In a bizarre incident, Starbucks charged a couple much more tip than the price of coffee. Many people find that a cup of coffee is a great way to start their day, but for this couple, coffee became a nightmare. Imagine going to a coffee Shop in the morning to buy your favourite coffee for $10, only to be billed a tip of more than $4,000.

According to a report on CBS News, Jesse and Deedee O'Dell, an American couple, were charged nearly 3.6 lakh rupees ($4,456.27) for two cups of Starbucks coffee. The Oklahoma couple experienced the shock of their lives when Deedee's credit card was unexpectedly declined at a store a few days later. Their typical coffee run had included an iced americano and caramel frappuccino for about Rs 820 ($10) over the previous 16 years.

Jesse contacted the district manager of the coffee shop franchise after discovering that they had been wrongly charged an amount of $4,444.44 at their local Starbucks location in Tulsa, which had resulted in an insufficient balance in their account. According to reports, he was told that the coffee shop had network issues and received two checks totaling $4,444.44 to make up for the error. However, a typo caused both checks to bounce.

A non-refundable trip to Deedee's hometown in Thailand had to be cancelled due to this blunder by Starbucks for the family of six. According to the New York Post, the couple had to contact customer service 30 to 40 times before the issue was resolved.

However, a Starbucks employee claimed that Jesse had left the massive tip, and blamed the couple for the mistake.  Jesse refuted the claim, claiming that he had chosen the "no tip" option, and attributed it to a "network issue."

READ | 'Real heroes': Rescuers save dog from rubble in quake-hit Turkey, viral video wins hearts

 

