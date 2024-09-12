Twitter
Viral

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...

The Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra is a multimillion-dollar gem-studded lingerie piece symbolizing luxury and high fashion worn by top supermodels at the brand's iconic fashion shows.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...
Most expensive bra in the world
World's most expensive bra: Victoria's Secret has long been known for its glamorous fashion shows, running annually from 1995 to 2018. These shows helped launch the careers of countless supermodels, but one of the most coveted achievements for these models was wearing the exclusive Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra. This piece of lingerie, often adorned with precious gems, became a status symbol and a highlight of the runway.

The Fantasy Bra is not just a simple undergarment; it’s a dazzling creation worth millions. First introduced in the 1990s, these bras are designed with intricate craftsmanship, often encrusted with diamonds, sapphires, rubies, and other gemstones. Each Fantasy Bra has a hefty price tag, making it both a stunning costume and a symbol of luxury. The first Fantasy Bra, the Million Dollar Miracle Bra, debuted in 1996 and was worn by Claudia Schiffer in advertisements. Valued at $1 million, it featured 100 carats of diamonds, but despite the steep price, it remains one of the most affordable in the Fantasy Bra lineup.

Most expensive bra in the world: Red Hot Fantasy Bra

The most expensive Fantasy Bra ever created is the Red Hot Fantasy Bra, worn by Gisele Bündchen in 2000. Valued at an astonishing $15 million which is Rs 125 crore, this set featured 1,300 carats of diamonds and Thai rubies. It even earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most expensive lingerie ever made, showcasing the height of extravagance in fashion.

Several other Fantasy Bras have also captured the spotlight. Supermodels like Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, and Miranda Kerr have worn versions of the bra, each with unique designs and gem combinations. Pieces like the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra worn by Lais Ribeiro in 2017 and the Fireworks Fantasy Bra worn by Lily Aldridge in 2015, each worth $2 million, demonstrate the luxurious reputation Victoria's Secret built over the years.

In conclusion, the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra is more than just an item of lingerie—it’s a breathtaking masterpiece of craftsmanship, glamour, and luxury. Over the years, it has become one of the brand’s most iconic pieces, showcasing the best of high fashion and elevating lingerie to a whole new level.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
