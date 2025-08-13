Twitter
After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

Meet Saaniya Chandok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is

After Saiyaara title track, this song from film has also entered Spotify Top 100

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

World’s most expensive alcohol costs more than a luxury home in Gurugram, Noida, just 30 ml of whisky priced at over Rs…

One of its specialities is personalisation; the diamond letters on the bottle can be changed as per the buyer's requirement.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 10:45 PM IST

World’s most expensive alcohol costs more than a luxury home in Gurugram, Noida, just 30 ml of whisky priced at over Rs…

The title of the world's most expensive whisky goes to Isabella's Islay, a bottle of which costs $6 million, or about Rs 52 crore. Although the whisky itself is premium and well-aged, most of its price is due to its luxurious packaging.

To illustrate the point, this one bottle costs as much as a luxurious house in Noida or Gurugram. And to be honest, if you are rich enough to afford it, you probably won't have any complaints about its taste.

Diamond-studded decanter worth crores

The Isabella's Islay bottle is more of a work of art than a container. Made of handmade English crystal, this bottle is studded with over 8,500 diamonds and 300 rubies. The most special thing is that this bottle has been plated with white gold twice, which presents a great example of British craftsmanship.

One of its specialties is personalisation, the diamond letters on the bottle can be changed as per the buyer's requirement. The red lettering on the front is made entirely of rubies. Each bottle is also housed in a luxurious wooden case, which adds to its royal appeal. It is no wonder that this luxurious packaging plays a key role in the multi-million dollar price of this whisky.

A peg can cost you Rs...

A 750 ml bottle, which costs around Rs 52 crore, costs a peg of 30 ml around Rs 2 crore. In other words, one drink can cost you as much as a luxurious apartment in Gurugram. Isabella's Islay Original is produced by the UK-based luxury beverage company and is prepared from malted barley. It offers a distinctive taste, buttery roasted wood smoke aroma, fresh barley, a silky texture and a refined finish.

Islay Silver Cenel Noaengusa Whisky

Perhaps the most regal of them all is Isabella's Islay Silver Cenel Noaengusa Whisky. Bottled in a silver-plated decanter with gold lettering, this edition pays homage to the kings and chieftains of ancient Scotland, particularly the Cenel Noaengusa region, which was once ruled by the Scots. The decanter is housed in a premium wooden case and this whisky has rich aromas of red wine, crème brûlée as well as vanilla and old wood.

Where to buy

Bottles of Isabella Islay are extremely rare and you won't even find them at your local liquor store. Very few retailers have the courage or capital to stock such an expensive liquor. The most reliable way to buy it is to contact the distillery directly through a luxury beverage company.

Also read: This country has most couples living in live-in relationships without getting married; India stands at…

 

Also read: This country has most couples living in live-in relationships without getting married; India stands at…
