While majority of the global population resides in a modern age surrounded by high-tech gadgets and self-driving cars, there still exists a section of people who believe in following tabooed or forbidden practices such as eating human flesh!

One such tribe, called the Asmat tribe, is recognised as the most dangerous one in the world. They live in the South Papua province of Indonesia. They engage in cannibalism- the act of eating another individual/creature of the same species. The reason behind the bizarre practice lies in the belief that it empowers the spirits of their ancestors.

Let's get to know more about Asmat tribes

The Asmat tribes were first discovered by the Europeans in 1623 AD. Unlike other tribes, they have largely cherished their old practices such as cannibalism, adornment of enemy skulls and so on.

Their traditional attire specifically features skullcaps. Moreover, they paint their faces as part of their tradition. Pertinent to note that consuming human flesh is more of a religious ritual for the Asmat tribe than a source of food.

As per the beliefs, consuming human flesh is important in order to satisfy the souls of the ancestors. Apart from consuming food, the Asmat tribe uses hollowed out skulls of their enemies to cook food in them.

In addition, they also use the remains of their enemies for many activities such as decorating houses. They believe that preserving the remains of the dead gives them strength.

A forbidden territory

There have been many instances when people who dared to venture around the territory of the Asmat tribes were shockingly "disappeared". It is believed that they might have been caught and eaten by the tribe.

In 1961, Michael Rockefeller, the 23-year-old son of then New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller, went missing in the reason and was never found, as per a report by india.com. It is widely believed that Rockefeller was killed by the Asmat tribe.