VIRAL

World’s longest train has 682 wagons, runs on 5648 wheels, equals to 22 Eiffel Towers, it runs from...

The Australian BHP Iron Ore Train holds the title for being the world's longest and also the heaviest train. It is twice the size of India's Rudrastra and equals 22 Eiffel Towers placed end to end. It transports 99,734 tonnes of iron ore from Yandi Mine to Port Hedland in Western Australia.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 06:30 PM IST

As India’s longest ever freight train, Rudrastra, embarked on its first journey on August 7, the world’s longest train has been running for 24 years. Rudrastra became the first such train in India and globally, the Australian BHP Iron Ore Train holds the title. The train covers parts of Western Australia and is 7.3 kilometres long, a length that is equal to 22 Eiffel Towers out end-to-end.

What are the features of the world’s longest train?

The Australian train contains 682 wagons and is powered by eight locomotives due to its heaviness. Running on 5,648 wheels, the Australian BHP Iron Ore Train holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest and also the heaviest train in the world, weighing more than 100,000 tonnes. The train gets its name from the purpose of its operation. It transports 99,734 tonnes of iron ore from Yandi Mine to Port Hedland, which it does for BHP, one of the world’s largest mining companies. In its route it covers 275 km in around 10 hours.

The Australian BHP Iron Ore Train was first flagged off on June 21, 2001, has since become unbeatable in heavy freight transportation.

It operates via an ultra-modern control system and what makes it more special is that its main driver is able to operate all eight engines simultaneously, which are placed at a distance of up to a kilometre apart along the length of the train. This placement and functionality make its travel smoother even with a heavy weight and big size.

India’s Rudrastra

It was dispatched from Uttar Pradesh's Ganjkhwaja station in the DDU Division, to Garhwa Road station in Jharkhand at 2:20 pm. The train is 4.5 kilometers long and has 325 wagons which are powered by seven locomotives. It is world's second longest-freight train after Australia's BHP. It can cover upto 200 kilometers route in jut five hours, with an average speed of 40 km/h. It can cut a significant amount of time, making it faster and economical. 

