Almost everyone has experienced the frustration of being stuck in a traffic jam. The honking horns, slow-moving vehicles, and rising tempers are all too common in cities around the world. But imagine being stuck in one for not just a few hours — but 12 whole days.

This unbelievable traffic jam took place in China in August 2010. It happened on the Beijing-Tibet Expressway, near China’s capital, Beijing. The jam started on August 14 and lasted until August 26. For 12 days, thousands of vehicles were stuck bumper to bumper along a 100-kilometre stretch of road, making it the longest traffic jam ever recorded in the world.

The road was under construction, and many trucks carrying coal and building materials from Mongolia were diverted to the expressway. With only one lane open, the traffic built up quickly and turned into a massive, motionless line of vehicles.

Drivers and passengers were forced to live on the road. They had no choice but to eat and sleep in their vehicles. Temporary shelters were built along the highway, and food and water were sold at extremely high prices. Bottled water was sold at 10 times the normal price, while snacks and noodles were sold at four times their usual cost.

The situation grew worse as some vehicles broke down during the jam, blocking the road even further. Clearing the road became a big challenge for the authorities. In the end, the government stopped all new vehicles from entering the route and worked around the clock to let the trapped trucks and cars pass.

After 12 long and difficult days, the nightmare finally ended on August 26. The world watched in disbelief as China cleared what is still known as the longest traffic jam in history. It remains a reminder of what can go wrong when traffic planning and construction projects collide.