India has achieved a major milestone in railway infrastructure. The Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station in Hubballi, Karnataka, now holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest railway platform in the world. The platform is an incredible 1,507 meters long and was officially inaugurated in March 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated this grand platform to the nation. Built at a cost of around Rs 20 crore, the platform is expected to bring major improvements to train operations at this important junction.

Located in North Karnataka, the Hubballi station is a major railway junction. It connects important routes going towards Bengaluru, Hosapete, and Vasco-Da-Gama. With this new platform, the station is expected to become even more efficient and passenger-friendly.

Officials say the new platform will help in operating more trains and reduce delays. Trains can now arrive and depart from both directions at the same time, saving passengers' time and improving overall traffic flow. This development will also make it easier for express trains to stop at the station without long waiting times.

The station is not only a key transportation hub but also plays an important role in trade and commerce in the region. The expansion of the platform is part of Indian Railways’ continuous efforts to modernise its infrastructure and provide better services to passengers.

This achievement is a proud moment for India, highlighting the country’s progress in building world-class public infrastructure. With this, Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station stands tall as a symbol of innovation, growth, and improved connectivity in the Indian Railways network.