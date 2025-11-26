World’s largest sapphire discovered in this country, its price will leave you SHOCKED

India hits back at Pakistan over Ram Temple flag hoisting comment, MEA asks Islamabad to...
VIRAL
Sri Lanka discovers the world’s largest blue star sapphire weighing 1,404.49 carats. Found in Ratnapura, it may fetch $175 million ( Rs 15 billion) at auction.
Sri Lanka, one of the most celebrated countries for its rich gemstone history, has once again captured global attention with a massive discovery of blue star sapphire weighing 1,404.49 carats that has been found in a mine in Ratnapura, the southern Sri Lankan city renowned worldwide as the 'City of Gems.' Experts believe this may be the largest blue star sapphire ever found, surpassing previous world records and sparking excitement in the global gem market.
According to Sri Lankan gemologists, the stone was discovered during routine mining operations in Ratnapura, a region famous for producing some of the world’s most valuable and rare gemstones. The gemstone has been valued at $100 million (Rs 7.4 billion), but experts predict its price could soar to $175 million (Rs 15 billion).
The sapphire’s current owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, shared how instantly he recognised its significance.
'The moment I saw it, I decided to buy it,' he shared in an interview. He added that when the stone was brought to him, he suspected immediately that it might be the largest blue star sapphire in the world, and he took the risk of purchasing it without hesitation.
The previous record for the largest blue star sapphire stood at 1,395 carats, making this discovery even more monumental for the gemstone community.