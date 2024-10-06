This is world’s largest residential building, accommodates over 20000 residents, it is located in…

It was originally designed as a six-star luxury hotel but was later converted into a massive residential complex.

Recently, a video showing the largest residential building in the world, located in Hangzhou, China, has taken social media by storm. This colossal apartment building called 'Regent International' stands at 206 metres and boasts 36 to 39 floors. The building is located in Qianjiang Century City, Hangzhou's central business area.

Interestingly, it now houses over 20,000 people in thousands of upscale residential apartments.

More than 20,000 people are living in this world's biggest residential building in China. pic.twitter.com/O3nBToayx4 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 6, 2024

Additionally, the world’s largest residential building is said to be a self-contained community that has businesses inside it. The building offers several amenities including a food court, swimming pools, grocery stores, barber shops, nail salons, and cafes.

As residents have access to almost everything they need within the building, they rarely need to step outside.

Regent International has a maximum capacity of around 30,000 people.

Meanwhile, the video showcasing the enormous building has attracted over 150,000 views on X, with many users expressing their amazement at its impressive size.

