World's largest private residence is in India, bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, it is in…

Imagine a palace so vast that it could easily accommodate four Buckingham Palaces within its walls. Nestled in the heart of Vadodara, the Laxmi Vilas Palace remains one of India's best-kept secrets, overshadowing even the much-celebrated Antilia. The palace, built by the Gaekwads of Baroda, is not just an architectural marvel but a symbol of the unyielding grandeur of India's royal past.

The Laxmi Vilas Palace owes its existence to the Gaekwads, a powerful Maratha dynasty that ruled over Baroda from the early 18th century until 1947. Known for their immense wealth, derived from cotton and agriculture, the Gaekwads were one of the most prosperous princely states in India. Today, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, the current head of the royal family, continues to uphold the legacy, with the locals holding the dynasty in high esteem.

Spanning over 304,920,000 square feet, the Laxmi Vilas Palace dwarfs even the most luxurious residences. Its 170 royal rooms, each echoing the opulence of a bygone era, are a testament to its unmatched grandeur. In stark contrast, Buckingham Palace, which is often considered the epitome of royal residences, covers only 828,821 square feet.

The magnificent palace was the brainchild of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, who commissioned its construction in 1890 at an estimated cost of 180,000 British Pounds. Beyond its size, the palace is a treasure trove of art and culture, housing a museum, ancient armouries, and a golf course.

The Laxmi Vilas Palace is not just a royal residence; it's a cultural hub. The palace's Darbar Hall, with its Venetian mosaic floor, is just one of the many opulent features that make it a sought-after location for Bollywood films. Movies like *Prem Rog* and *Grand Masti* have used its grandeur as a backdrop.

As one of India's largest and most luxurious residences, the Laxmi Vilas Palace is a living testament to the enduring legacy of the Gaekwad dynasty.