Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH

British-Indian YouTuber Arun Maini, famous as Mrwhosetheboss, has unveiled the world' largest iPhone measuring over 6-feet-tall.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

Viral video: This is world's largest iPhone, is over 6 feet tall and it works! WATCH
A grab of the video featuring world's largest iPhone (YouTube/Arun Maini)
British-Indian YouTuber Arun Maini, famous as Mrwhosetheboss, has made it to the Guinness World Record for the largest smartphone replica by building a scaled-up iPhone that’s over 6 feet tall and surprisingly, it works. 

"This is the greatest iPhone the world has ever seen. We've been working on it for over a year now, racing to overtake Apple in subscribers. And now that we've just passed them, it's time to show the world. This thing is built from scratch—it's the actual supercomputer of smartphones,” Maini said.

Arun Maini shared the video on his YouTube handle unveiling the enormous iPhone 15 pro max ultra, measuring 6.74 feet tall.

 

According to Maini, his larger-than-life iPhone has the following features:

Camera: It features a full-frame Canon EOS R5 camera, having a sensor size 1,000% larger than the latest Pro iPhones. The iPhone is capable of shooting 8k videos. Boasting a  zoom camera system with up to 25x optical and 100x digital zoom, the phone uses advanced mirrors for enhanced zoom quality.

Performance and specs: Maini's giant iPhone is powered by a 24-core Intel Core i9 processor, 128 GB of RAM, and a dedicated AMD graphics card. Additonally, it can switch between Android and Windows operating systems. It also has two water cooling systems to manage its extreme power. 

Screen and sound: Along with a custom-built speakers capable of delivering powerful sound, the device has an 88-inch OLED touchscreen display, adapted from a high-end TV. 

Functionality: Usual smartphone functions such as making payments, video calls, watching videos and setting alarms can be performed on the oversized iPhone. 

Maini started making content for YouTube in 2011. Boasting 19.4 million subscribers, he surpassed Apple in subscribers. 

