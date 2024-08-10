Twitter
Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here's how it works

Who after Gautam Adani? Hindenburg Research hints at another Indian target, says 'something big...'

'Rape katt gaya lekin...': Sanjay Dutt on why he likes playing villain in south films

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, tremors spark panic in Wayanad, authorities say post-landslide activity...

'Do not drive till...': Maruti Suzuki recalls 2555 units of Alto K10 hatchback in India due to...

Viral

World's largest Hindu temple, it's not in India, has references to Ramayana, Mahabharata, is located in...

This is the largest Hindu temple in the world with a 12th-century architectural marvel dedicated to Lord Vishnu and later converted to a Buddhist temple.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

World's largest Hindu temple, it's not in India, has references to Ramayana, Mahabharata, is located in...
Largest temple in the world
Angkor Wat, located in Cambodia, is the largest Hindu temple in the world, a fact that might surprise many since it is not in India. Covering approximately 400 acres and featuring over 70 monuments, Angkor Wat is an architectural marvel and the most impressive religious structure globally. Dedicated to the god Vishnu, this complex of Hindu temples was constructed by the Khmer Empire in the 12th century.

The sheer scale and beauty of Angkor Wat attract millions of visitors each year from around the world. The temple is renowned for its 1,200 square meters of intricately carved bas-reliefs. These carvings vividly depict scenes from famous Hindu epics such as the Mahabharata and the Ramayana. Among its many highlights is the eight-armed statue of Lord Vishnu, revered by the locals as their guardian deity.

The name Angkor derives from the Khmer word "nokor," meaning kingdom, which in turn comes from the Sanskrit word "nagara," meaning city. The temple was built in the 12th century by the Khmer Emperor Suryavarman II and was initially dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Over time, under the rule of his successor Jayavarman VII, Angkor Wat was gradually transformed into a Buddhist temple, reflecting the evolving religious landscape of the region.

As the largest religious structure in the world, Angkor Wat holds significant cultural and historical importance. It stands as a source of great pride for Cambodia and has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The temple's design, with its towering spires and extensive galleries filled with detailed carvings, showcases the incredible skill and artistry of the Khmer builders.

Visitors to Angkor Wat are often struck by the sense of history and spirituality that pervades the site. The temple's grandeur, combined with the stories depicted in its bas-reliefs, offers a unique glimpse into the religious and cultural heritage of the Khmer Empire. Whether you are an admirer of ancient architecture, a history enthusiast, or a spiritual seeker, Angkor Wat provides a deeply enriching experience.

In summary, Angkor Wat is not just a temple; it is a testament to the grandeur of the Khmer Empire and the enduring legacy of its religious and cultural achievements. Its status as the largest Hindu temple, despite being located outside India, adds to its uniqueness and allure.

 

