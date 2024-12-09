The discovery was made by accident during an expedition to study ocean health.

The world's largest coral was discovered by the National Geographic Pristine Seas team in the southwest Pacific Ocean, near the Solomon Islands in October 2024. The mega coral - which is a collection of many connected, tiny creatures forming a single organism rather than a reef, could be over 300 years old. It belongs to the hard coral species known as Pavona clavus.

The world's largest coral, found near the Solomon Islands, is bigger than a blue whale, measuring longer than the length of the largest animal on Earth; it is so large that it could potentially be visible from space.

The coral is 105 feet long, 111 feet wide, and 5.5 meters high, with a circumference of 183 meters.

It's mostly brown, but also has splashes of bright yellows, blues, and reds. It provides shelter, breeding grounds, and essential habitat for many species, including shrimp, crabs, and fish.

The discovery was made by accident during an expedition to study ocean health.

The coral is three times the size of the previous record-holder, a coral named "Big Momma" in American Samoa.

