World’s largest bee is called ‘Flying bulldog’, does not produce honey, it’s size is..., found in...

The world is a mysterious place of wonders, exquisite varieties of animal and plant kingdoms, and so much more. It has uncountable insect species, more than the majority of which are unknown to the human world. One of them is ‘Megachile pluto’, the world’s largest bee. It was rediscovered by the famous British naturalist Alfred Russell Wallace in the 19th century. It is also known as ‘Wallace’s Bee’ after the famous naturalist who found it nearly 40 years after it had gone missing. The naturalist nicknamed the "flying bulldog" -- in the wild since 1981, the Global Wildlife Conservation said.

How was the world’s largest bee rediscovered?

Under the Global Wildlife Conservation (GWC) initiative, a team from The Search for Lost Species rediscovered the bee in the Indonesian islands of North Moluccas in 2019. Natural history photographer Clay Bolt photographed and filmed the giant bee in its natural habitat for the first time. “It was absolutely breathtaking to see this ‘flying bulldog’ of an insect that we weren’t sure existed anymore, to have real proof right there in front of us in the wild,” said Clay Bolt, expressing wonder at watching and filming the species live for the first time.

Who is Flying Bulldog?

The Megachile pluto or Flying Bulldog is a giant insect which is approximately the size of a human thumb and is the largest among all the species of bees in the world. The insect is indeed very powerful with its large and powerful jaws called mandibles. The bee makes its home in termite mounds and collects resins with the help of its massive fang-like mandibles.

However, due to its restrictive and solitary habitat, the bee is designated ‘vulnerable’ by the IUCN Red List. The flying bulldog feeds on nectar and pollen and what makes it different from other bees is that they don't produce honey.

Before this discovery was made, only two sightings of the insect were published. According to the first sighting by Wallace in 1858, it was seen as “a large black wasp-like insect, with immense jaws like a stag beetle.” Again in 1981 by entomologist Adam Messer.