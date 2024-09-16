Twitter
Manipur restores internet after 6 days, schools, colleges to reopen on...

Unsung Heroes of Hygiene: How Accidental Soap Discoveries Shaped Our Cleansing Habits

World's highest motorable road is located in India, it's built at a height of over…

Meet Satyadeep Misra, Aditi Rao Hydari's first husband, quit his career as lawyer to enter Bollywood, now married to...

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here

World’s highest motorable road is located in India, it’s built at a height of over…

Border Roads Organization (BRO) of India constructed the world's highest motorable road at Umling La Pass in Ladakh in 2021.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 09:23 PM IST

India has the second-largest road network in the world spanning about 6.7 million km. Amongst such large a network, India also has the highest motorable road in the world reaching an elevation of over 19,000 feet.

The Umling La pass in Ladakh, India is known as the world's highest motorable road. It is a 52 km road stretch and built at a height of 19,024 feet (5,799 meters) above sea level. It is located on the ridgeline between the Indus River and Koyul Lungpa.

This road connects Chishumale to Demchok which is located on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

Border Roads Organization (BRO) of India constructed the world's highest motorable road at Umling La Pass in Ladakh in 2021.

Interestingly, the 52 km-long road in India is even higher than the base camps of Mount Everest. The South Base Camp in Nepal stands at 17,598 feet, whereas the North Base Camp in Tibet lies at 16,900 feet.

On Umling La, the temperatures range from -10°C to -20°C during the summer and can plummet to -40°C in the winter. Additionally, the oxygen levels at this altitude are roughly 50% lower compared to those at sea level.

The road not only enables faster movement of armed forces to the region but also boost tourism and improves the socio-economic condition of the local people in the region.

Soon, the Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road in Eastern Ladakh will replace Umling La as the world's highest motorable road. 

This new 64-km-long road will connect Likaru to Fukche and pass through Migla, which is at an altitude of 19,400 feet. Moreover, a budget of approximately Rs 520 crore has been slated for the massive project.

