India boasts the second-largest road network globally, covering approximately 6.7 million km. Within this vast network, it also holds the distinction of having the highest motorable road in the world, which reaches an elevation of over 19,000 feet.

The Umling La pass in Ladakh, India, holds the title of the world’s highest motorable road. Stretching 52 km, it is situated at a height of 19,024 feet (5,799 meters) above sea level. The road runs along the ridgeline between the Indus River and Koyul Lungpa, connecting Chishumale to Demchok, which lies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In 2021, India’s Border Roads Organization (BRO) built the world’s highest motorable road at Umling La Pass in Ladakh. Remarkably, the 52 km-long road is situated at a higher elevation than the base camps of Mount Everest. The South Base Camp in Nepal is at 17,598 feet, while the North Base Camp in Tibet is at 16,900 feet.

At Umling La, temperatures range from -10°C to -20°C in the summer and can drop to as low as -40°C in winter. Additionally, the oxygen levels at this altitude are about 50% lower than at sea level. The road not only facilitates quicker movement of armed forces to the area but also promotes tourism and enhances the socio-economic conditions of the local population.

The Likaru-Mig La-Fukche road in Eastern Ladakh is set to surpass Umling La as the world's highest motorable road. This upcoming 64-km-long route will link Likaru to Fukche, passing through Migla at an altitude of 19,400 feet. Additionally, around Rs 520 crore has been allocated for this major project.

