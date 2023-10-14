Headlines

Meet 'Ice cream man of India', son of a fruit vendor who built Rs 300 crore empire

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims began only after 2014: HM Amit Shah

Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

Mumbai building redevelopment: Proposed policy ensures minimum 300 sq ft for all citizens

ODI World Cup 2023: Here's India's likely playing XI against Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet 'Ice cream man of India', son of a fruit vendor who built Rs 300 crore empire

World's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, gets its first mobile tower; Anand Mahindra reacts

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal announces wife Geetansha’s pregnancy in a heartwarming post, see pic

7 benefits of climbing stairs 

8 drinks for strong bones

9 times Gal Gadot motivated us with strong inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘As long as it is…’

Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur being 'sandwiched' between Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3, Merry Christmas

HomeViral

Viral

World's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, gets its first mobile tower; Anand Mahindra reacts

An historic achievement unfolds at the Siachen Glacier, as a mobile tower is installed, offering a vital connection to soldiers in one of the world's harshest terrains.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 In a groundbreaking development, a mobile tower has been installed at the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, and Devusinh Chauhan, a BJP MP, took to social media to commend this remarkable achievement, highlighting its monumental significance for the brave soldiers stationed in this harsh and unforgiving environment.

The Siachen Glacier, located in the northernmost part of India, is renowned for its extreme conditions and icy terrain, making it one of the most challenging military postings in the world. For the soldiers who defend the nation at this high-altitude battlefield, communication with their families and loved ones is often a luxury due to the lack of connectivity in the region.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra emphasized the vital role of this mobile tower. He eloquently stated, "For them, this device is as important as the Vikram Lander," drawing a powerful parallel to the nation's space exploration efforts.

Devusinh Chauhan's initial post bore the caption, "BSNL with Siachen Warriors installs first-ever mobile tower at Siachen Glacier," drawing attention to the collaboration between Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the dedicated soldiers stationed at Siachen.

Anand Mahindra's post quickly gained immense attention, amassing over 5,000 likes and a multitude of reactions from individuals across the nation. People expressed their deep gratitude for the unwavering dedication of the jawans who stand guard at the borders, ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

"They are the real heroes. Because of them, we are safe. Hats off to them," one user commented. Another lauded the government's accomplishment, stating, "It's a significant achievement by this government." A third individual emphasized the historical nature of the event, stating, "Absolutely incredible news! The installation of the first mobile tower in Siachen is a monumental step, connecting our courageous Jawans with their families. This small device holds immense significance, as it is bridging the gap for those who selflessly defend us on the world’s highest battlefield. Kudos to this remarkable achievement!"

The installation of the mobile tower at Siachen Glacier represents not only a technological milestone but also a lifeline for the soldiers who serve in one of the harshest and most demanding environments, connecting them with their loved ones and the world at large.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who lives without money and technology, finds inspiration in Gandhiji

Viral video: Desi girl raises the temperature with hot dance to 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi'

Watch: Pakistan cricket team receives warm welcome in Ahmedabad ahead of India clash

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who endorsed Hamas, issues threats to PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar

This IITian-turned-director, won National Award for debut film, left Bollywood to become farmer, brother is superstar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE