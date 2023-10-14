World's highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier, gets its first mobile tower; Anand Mahindra reacts

An historic achievement unfolds at the Siachen Glacier, as a mobile tower is installed, offering a vital connection to soldiers in one of the world's harshest terrains.

In a groundbreaking development, a mobile tower has been installed at the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, and Devusinh Chauhan, a BJP MP, took to social media to commend this remarkable achievement, highlighting its monumental significance for the brave soldiers stationed in this harsh and unforgiving environment.

The Siachen Glacier, located in the northernmost part of India, is renowned for its extreme conditions and icy terrain, making it one of the most challenging military postings in the world. For the soldiers who defend the nation at this high-altitude battlefield, communication with their families and loved ones is often a luxury due to the lack of connectivity in the region.

These are photos shared by @devusinh of the first ever mobile tower installed in Siachen! A seemingly small event in our turbulent world. But it means our Jawans who put their lives on the line every single day on the world’s highest battlefield to defend us are now strongly… pic.twitter.com/bn1L260hLz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 13, 2023

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra emphasized the vital role of this mobile tower. He eloquently stated, "For them, this device is as important as the Vikram Lander," drawing a powerful parallel to the nation's space exploration efforts.

Devusinh Chauhan's initial post bore the caption, "BSNL with Siachen Warriors installs first-ever mobile tower at Siachen Glacier," drawing attention to the collaboration between Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the dedicated soldiers stationed at Siachen.

Anand Mahindra's post quickly gained immense attention, amassing over 5,000 likes and a multitude of reactions from individuals across the nation. People expressed their deep gratitude for the unwavering dedication of the jawans who stand guard at the borders, ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

"They are the real heroes. Because of them, we are safe. Hats off to them," one user commented. Another lauded the government's accomplishment, stating, "It's a significant achievement by this government." A third individual emphasized the historical nature of the event, stating, "Absolutely incredible news! The installation of the first mobile tower in Siachen is a monumental step, connecting our courageous Jawans with their families. This small device holds immense significance, as it is bridging the gap for those who selflessly defend us on the world’s highest battlefield. Kudos to this remarkable achievement!"

The installation of the mobile tower at Siachen Glacier represents not only a technological milestone but also a lifeline for the soldiers who serve in one of the harshest and most demanding environments, connecting them with their loved ones and the world at large.