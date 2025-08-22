World’s heaviest prisoner needs Rs 1 lakh daily care in Jail, he weighs...

His case has been sharply criticised by citizens, who are questioning why taxpayers' money is being spent so heavily on a man convicted of drug trafficking.

Austria is in the headlines due to an unusual case that has sparked a nationwide debate. The maintenance of a 29-year-old inmate weighing almost 300 kilos is costing the state 10 times more than the maintenance of an average prisoner.

His case has been sharply criticised by citizens, who are questioning why taxpayers' money is being spent so heavily on a man convicted of drug trafficking.

According to local media, police arrested the man after seizing 45 kilograms of marijuana, 2 kilograms of cocaine, almost 2 kilograms of amphetamines and more than 2,000 ecstasy tablets from his home.

He was initially held at Vienna's Josefstadt prison, but had to be moved after his bed bent under his weight. He was then transferred to Korneuburg prison, about 15 kilometres from the capital.

Special arrangements have been made for him, including a custom-welded cot and round-the-clock care by outside nurses. Judicial sources said his care costs about €1,800 (Rs 1.6 lakh) per day, compared to €180 (Rs 6,000) for a normal prisoner.

The expense has sparked public anger. "When ordinary citizens have to wait months to see a doctor, spending such a large sum on hardened criminals is further fuelling outrage," the Kronen Zeitung newspaper wrote. The case has reignited debate in Austria over how public money should be used to maintain prisons.

