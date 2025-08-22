World’s heaviest prisoner needs Rs 1 lakh daily care in Jail, he weighs...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against Australia

TikTok returning to India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years, check details

NOT India, THIS country has tallest statue of Lord Ganesha, details here

From Isha Ambani to Nayanthara: Celebrity moms who are blessed with twins

Online Gaming Bill gets President Droupadi Murmu's assent, now becomes law

Sachin Tendulkar beams with pride as daughter Sara Tendulkar opens Pilates studio in Mumbai, Saaniya Chandhok joins celebration - See pics

After Bigg Boss 17, ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar to be seen in this reality show

Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971

Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'

'The players he likes...': Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup snub

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against Australia

LSG star Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-o

TikTok returning to India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years, check details

TikTok back in India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years

NOT India, THIS country has tallest statue of Lord Ganesha, details here

NOT India, THIS country has tallest statue of Lord Ganesha, details here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeViral

VIRAL

World’s heaviest prisoner needs Rs 1 lakh daily care in Jail, he weighs...

His case has been sharply criticised by citizens, who are questioning why taxpayers' money is being spent so heavily on a man convicted of drug trafficking.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 07:20 PM IST

World’s heaviest prisoner needs Rs 1 lakh daily care in Jail, he weighs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Austria is in the headlines due to an unusual case that has sparked a nationwide debate. The maintenance of a 29-year-old inmate weighing almost 300 kilos is costing the state 10 times more than the maintenance of an average prisoner.

His case has been sharply criticised by citizens, who are questioning why taxpayers' money is being spent so heavily on a man convicted of drug trafficking.

According to local media, police arrested the man after seizing 45 kilograms of marijuana, 2 kilograms of cocaine, almost 2 kilograms of amphetamines and more than 2,000 ecstasy tablets from his home.

He was initially held at Vienna's Josefstadt prison, but had to be moved after his bed bent under his weight. He was then transferred to Korneuburg prison, about 15 kilometres from the capital.

Special arrangements have been made for him, including a custom-welded cot and round-the-clock care by outside nurses. Judicial sources said his care costs about €1,800 (Rs 1.6 lakh) per day, compared to €180 (Rs 6,000) for a normal prisoner.

The expense has sparked public anger. "When ordinary citizens have to wait months to see a doctor, spending such a large sum on hardened criminals is further fuelling outrage," the Kronen Zeitung newspaper wrote. The case has reignited debate in Austria over how public money should be used to maintain prisons.

Also read: This Indian king turned Rolls-Royce cars into trash carriers after..., his name was…

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
TikTok returning to India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years, check details
TikTok back in India? Chinese platform's website goes live after 5 years
Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Donald Trump's foreign policy blunders? Modi's meeting with Putin and Xi may begin...
Will India-China-Russia axis emerge due to Trump's blunders? Modi's meeting ...
Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it after online gaming app pauses pay-to-play contests
Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it
Sunita Ahuja files for divorce from Govinda on grounds of 'adultery, cruelty and desertion': Report
Sunita Ahuja files for divorce from Govinda on grounds of 'adultery, cruelty'
Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance
How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE