World's first pyramid was built 25000 years ago and it was not built by humans

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers have shaken the archaeological world with a bold assertion that a section of Indonesia's Gunung Padang pyramid dates back to a staggering 25,000 BC, creating doubt on its human origins.

This revelation has sparked controversy surrounding Egypt's oldest pyramid, the Djoser Step pyramid, constructed around 2,630 BC, a structure officially recognised in the Guinness World Records.

The study, led by Danny Hilman Natawidjaja from the Indonesian Institute of Sciences, was recently published in the journal Archaeological Prospection, unveiling these astonishing findings to the scholarly community.

In their paper, the scholars mentioned that the pyramid's core is made of intricately carved massive andesite lava. They also noted that the oldest part of the pyramid likely started as a natural lava hill, later shaped through sculpting and architectural enhancements.

The researchers highlighted that this study illuminates sophisticated masonry techniques dating back to the last glacial period. They challenged the traditional view that advanced construction skills and human civilization only emerged with the onset of agriculture roughly 11,000 years ago.

“Evidence from Gunung Padang and other sites, such as Gobekli Tepe [in Turkey], suggests that advanced construction practices were already present when agriculture had, perhaps, not yet been invented," the researchers added.

The scholars added that the builders "must have had exceptional masonry skills," but a UK archaeologist has criticised the paper, stating he is "surprised [it] was published in its current form."

In an interview with Nature, Flint Dibble from Cardiff University mentioned the lack of clear evidence indicating human construction of the buried layers. Dibble explained that material rolling down a hill tends to orient itself naturally, without signs of intentional human intervention.

On the other hand, Bill Farley, an archaeologist from Southern Connecticut State University, pointed out that the 27,000-year-old soil samples from Gunung Padang lack typical human activity indicators like charcoal or bone fragments.

In response to the critique, Natawidjaja expressed openness to researchers worldwide interested in conducting research programs at Gunung Padang in Indonesia.



