World's first private spacewalk will happen on…, risk includes…

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission is set to create history as it plans for the first private spacewalk to happen on Thursday, 12th September 2024.

The mission that was launched on September 10 includes a four-member crew including billionaire Jared Isaacman who was also the commander of the Inspiration4 mission. This pioneering mission will be carried out about 700 kilometres above the surface of the Earth beyond the orbit of the International Space Station.

The spacewalk is planned for the third day of the five-day mission, during which Isaacman and mission specialist Sarah Gillis will step out of the Crew Dragon capsule.

This is a rather complex spacewalk since the Crew Dragon does not have an airlock, which makes it a one of a kind. As a result, the pressure of the whole cabin will need to be lowered and all the members of the crew will have to wear extravehicular activity (EVA) suits.

Isaacman and Gillis will go out, while pilot Scott Poteet and mission specialist Anna Menon will stay inside to monitor the activities.

The mission’s altitude puts the crew into the lower Van Allen radiation belt, and they are exposed to radiation levels much higher than those in low earth orbit. Even with their suits on, the long-term impact of this exposure is still unknown.

In addition, the EVA suits that are used in space exploration and training are made to endure the extreme conditions of space; however, they if they fail that would result in a catastrophe.

Nevertheless, the Polaris Dawn mission is a landmark in the commercial space travel industry, as we have seen above. If successful, it will not only open up the possibility for future private space exploration but also provide valuable data for the creation of future spacesuit and EVA procedures.

In anticipation of this unique event, the crew represents the essence of humanity’s journey to discover the universe.