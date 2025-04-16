This country's discovery of the world’s first oil well in 1846 played a pivotal role in shaping the global petroleum industry.

Most people think of oil as something connected to the Middle East or big companies in America. But do you know where the world’s first oil well was actually discovered? The answer is Azerbaijan, and the discovery happened 179 years ago, in the year 1846.

The First Oil Well in the World

The first oil well was dug in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in the Bilgah and Balakhani regions. It was not just a random digging; this well was drilled using scientific methods and modern tools for that time. It was dug under the orders of the Russian Empire, and it went 21 meters (about 69 feet) deep. This was the first time in history that oil was extracted using industrial drilling techniques.

A Turning Point in World History

This discovery played a big role in changing the world. The oil taken from this well was used for industrial purposes, and it marked the beginning of the global petroleum industry. Over time, the Baku region became one of the biggest oil-producing areas in the world during the late 19th century.

Big Names Got Involved

In the 1870s, the famous Nobel Brothers (Ludvig and Robert Nobel) and John D. Rockefeller (a famous American businessman) invested in Baku's oil production and refining. Their involvement helped the oil business in Baku grow even more.

Exporting Oil Around the World

Oil from Baku was not just used locally. It started getting exported to other countries through the Caspian Sea, making Azerbaijan an important player in the early days of the global energy market.

Even today, many people in the region continue to live a comfortable life, thanks to the oil industry that started nearly two centuries ago. This small country made a big mark in the world’s energy history.