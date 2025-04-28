This pioneering project aims to produce a cruelty-free, eco-friendly material engineered using reconstructed Tyrannosaurus Rex DNA, revolutionizing the luxury goods industry.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, VML, Lab-Grown Leather Ltd., and The Organoid Company have joined forces to create the world's first T-Rex leather, combining creative innovation, genomic engineering, and advanced tissue engineering. This pioneering project aims to produce a cruelty-free, eco-friendly material engineered using reconstructed Tyrannosaurus Rex DNA, revolutionizing the luxury goods industry.

The science behind the project

Researchers are using fossilized collagen from 80-million-year-old T-Rex fossils as a blueprint to engineer cells with synthetic DNA. Lab-Grown Leather's proprietary Advanced Tissue Engineering Platform (ATEP) and "scaffold-free" tissue engineering approach allow cells to form their own natural network, producing material that faithfully mirrors the properties of real leather.

Ethical and environmental innovation

This groundbreaking leather alternative aims to drastically reduce the environmental impacts associated with traditional leather production, such as deforestation and water pollution. The partners plan to target luxury accessories initially, with a flagship fashion item planned by the end of 2025, and later scale production for use in industries beyond fashion.

Ancient inspiration for future markets

The global leather goods market is projected to reach USD 780 billion by 2035, with bio-based materials growing at 10-15% annually. The potential for expansion is significant, with the partners aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

Quotes from the partners

Professor Che Connon from Lab-Grown Leather said, "This venture showcases the power of cell-based technology to create materials that are both innovative and ethically sound." Thomas Mitchell, CEO of The Organoid Company, explained, "By reconstructing and optimising ancient protein sequences, we can design T-Rex leather, a biomaterial inspired by prehistoric biology, and clone it into a custom-engineered cell line."

This revolutionary partnership has the potential to reshape luxury manufacturing while promoting sustainable practices, offering a glimpse into the future of eco-friendly fashion and beyond.