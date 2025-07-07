World's first Ferrari-themed restaurant began as canteen, features Ferrari-themed dishes, built as tribute to...; located in...

Bad news for Elon Musk as Tesla shares decline by nearly 7% after...; net worth tanks to Rs...
The concept of themed based restaurants has taken a turn with the world's first Ferrari-themed restaurant which opened in 1950. It is located across from Ferrari HQ in Maranello and is a modern tribute to Enzo Ferrari’s legacy.
The concept of themed based restaurants has taken a turn with the world's first Ferrari-themed restaurant which opened in 1950. It is located across from Ferrari HQ in Maranello and is a modern tribute to Enzo Ferrari’s legacy, Italian racing driver and entrepreneur, the founder of Scuderia Ferrari in Grand Prix motor racing, and later of the Ferrari automobile brand. Ristorante Cavallino is given a modern touch by chef Michelin starred chef Massimo Bottura and designer India Mahdavi.
Cavallino started as a canteen for company workers. Later in 1950 it changed into a proper dine-in restaurant and is now transformed into a mini world of Ferrari. It has become the most loved restaurant for Ferrari lovers and fans.
Ristorante Cavallino has a strategic location and is located between the Ferrari factory, the Gestione Sportiva racing department and the new flagship store in Maranello. The restaurant is a unique concept that is a complete tribute to Enzo Ferrari and his racing and entrepreneurial vision. Buit with a garden and open-air terrace, Cavallino has a unique menu which comes with Ferrari-themed dishes. Dishes, complete Italian cuisine, are named after vintage and modern cars and interiors made in Ferrari style red walls, pixelated prancing horses, symbolising the company’s logo, modena yellow accents, and not just this, the all-Ferrari restaurent also has Enzo’s room with a private lounge featuring Enzo Ferrari’s original fireplace.
The place is adorned with a collection of memorabilia and racing rarities from the company’s archives, allowing the public a unique glimpse into the Ferrari legend.
Housed in an old farmhouse bought by Enzo Ferrari, together with the land around it that is now home to the Ferrari company (a symbol of Maranello and Italy around the world), Cavallino was originally the company canteen. It was then transformed into a sit and dine restaurant in 1950, and is now the setting for Massimo Bottura's creative cuisine, conjured up by the chef's pupil, Riccardo Forapani. The place houses memorabilia and racing collectibles from the company's archives.