An enormous 10-foot king cobra, one of the deadliest creatures on the planet, was seen coiling and uncoiling its way through the hills of Himachal Pradesh. The rare sighting has left the wildlife lovers stunned, sparking curiosity about the state's rich wildlife heritage.

Interestingly, it is the first recorded sight of the giant creature which has triggered both fear yet excitement. For the first time in Himachal Pradesh, a 10-foot-long king cobra was rescued from Sirmaur district. The gigantic reptile was spotted crawling through a wheat crop in the Girinagar forest division, leading to panic among locals.

The locals informed the forest department, following which, the officials arrived at the scene. As per a report by Times Entertainment, a special team led by Range Officer Surendra Sharma, along with experienced snake catchers, carried out the rescue mission.

Following the mission, the snake was released into its natural habitat.