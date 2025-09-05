World’s biggest iceberg, weighing over 1 trillion tonne, spanning 1,400 square miles, breaks after 40 years due to..., name is...

The world's biggest iceberg has broken up after nearly 40 years. Read here to know the reason also know what will happen if it completely disappears.

The world's biggest iceberg, A23a, previously, the iceberg weighed roughly 1.1 trillion tons and spanned more than 1,400 square miles, has been rapidly disintegrating in the warm waters of the South Atlantic Ocean. Scientists at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) have reported that the iceberg, which was once the size of Rhode Island, has lost about 80% of its mass since May. This colossal iceberg, dubbed the "queen of icebergs," broke off Antarctica's Filchner-Ronne ice shelf in 1986 and remained stuck to the seabed in the Weddell Sea for over 30 years.

Why World's biggest iceberg is breaking?

A23a finally began to move in 2020, likely due to the melting of ice that anchored it to the seabed. However, it quickly became trapped again in a spinning vortex called a Taylor column, caused by an underwater mountain. The iceberg managed to free itself in December 2024 and was reported in January to be barreling toward South Georgia Island. As it drifted northward, A23a was swept up by the strong current jet known as the Southern Antarctic Circumpolar Current Front (SACCF), which is causing it to break up rapidly.

While speaking to CNN, Andrew Meijers, a polar oceanographer with the BAS, said, "It has been following the strong current jet known as the Southern Antarctic Circumpolar Current Front (SACCF)."

The impact of climate change

The rapid disintegration of A23a is a stark reminder of the impact of climate change on Antarctica's fragile ice systems. Scientists warn that the continued melting of Antarctic ice could have far-reaching consequences, including disruptions to global ocean currents and ecosystems. The West Antarctic Ice Sheet, where A23a originated, is showing signs of instability, and its potential collapse could lead to several meters of sea-level rise.

What is A23a's future?

According to Andrew Meijers, a polar oceanographer with the BAS, A23a is "rapidly breaking up and shedding very large chunks, themselves designated large icebergs." The iceberg is expected to continue traveling away from South Georgia Island in a northeast direction before breaking up completely. Scientists predict that A23a will likely disappear within weeks, and its demise will have significant implications for our understanding of Antarctic dynamics and the impact of climate change.

The consequences of A23a's demise

As A23a fragments and melts, it will introduce vast quantities of freshwater into the Southern Ocean, potentially disrupting salinity levels and altering the delicate balance of thermohaline circulation. This disruption could have far-reaching consequences, influencing weather patterns across continents and impacting marine ecosystems. The influx of freshwater can also suppress deep-water formation, a crucial process for regulating global climate ¹.

Monitoring the melting of Antarctic Ice

Scientists are closely monitoring the melting of Antarctic ice, including the disintegration of icebergs like A23a. The rapid decline of A23a serves as a warning, highlighting the need for advanced monitoring systems and improved climate models to predict and prepare for more frequent and dramatic glacial events. By studying the behavior of icebergs like A23a, scientists can gain valuable insights into the impact of climate change on Antarctica's ice systems and the potential consequences for global ocean currents and ecosystems