The world's largest iceberg A23a has recently broken free and is now drifting in the Southern Ocean. This massive iceberg spans an area of 3,800 square kilometers (1,500 square miles), making it more than twice the size of Greater London, and has a thickness of 400 meters (1,312 feet). It originated from Antarctica's Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986. After being grounded on the seafloor for over 30 years, A23a began its slow journey northward in 2020.
For several months, A23a was trapped in a phenomenon known as a Taylor Column, where rotating water above an underwater mountain kept it spinning in place. However, it has now escaped this entrapment and is moving toward warmer waters.
Scientists are closely monitoring A23a's trajectory as it heads north. Dr. Andrew Meijers from the British Antarctic Survey expressed excitement about the iceberg's renewed movement and its potential impact on local ecosystems. As A23a continues its journey, researchers are keen to observe whether it will follow the same path as other large icebergs that have previously calved from Antarctica.
With its current movement, A23a could eventually enter the Atlantic Ocean, where warmer temperatures may cause it to break apart and melt.
