A Japanese travel vlogger’s reaction to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) has gone viral, sparking widespread admiration for the terminal's unique design. Kiki Chen, known for sharing her travel experiences, posted a video on Instagram where she explored the stunning terminal, leaving viewers amazed by its beauty and innovative architecture.

In her post's caption, Kiki called T2 "India’s best airport terminal," highlighting the extensive use of bamboo in its construction. "Everything built with bamboo—even the check-in counters," she wrote, emphasizing the sustainable design of the terminal. The text on the video reads, "Can't believe I was in the airport in India," reflecting her surprise and admiration.

Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport has earned a reputation as one of the world's most beautiful airport terminals, a recognition cemented when it was awarded the ‘Special Prize for an Interior’ by UNESCO’s Prix Versailles last year. The terminal, which cost approximately Rs 5,000 crore to build, combines world-class infrastructure with eco-friendly design elements, such as 10,000+ square meters of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens.

Kiki’s reaction to the terminal’s breathtaking design went viral, with people praising the impressive blend of nature and modernity. The airport's first-class infrastructure, coupled with its serene atmosphere, has earned it a place among the world’s best.