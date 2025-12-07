FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral

Both videos are being widely shared, and people are reacting to the unusual design and amazing features of these two different machines.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 11:28 PM IST

World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral
Have you ever seen the world's longest or the world's shortest car? Two clips showcasing these unique vehicles are gaining considerable attention online. One video shows a car so long that it's hard to believe it can even move. The other video shows a tiny car that looks almost like a toy, but is fully functional.

Both videos are being widely shared, and people are reacting to the unusual design and amazing features of these two different machines.

The first clip takes viewers straight to the world's longest car. The video begins with a man saying, "This is the world's longest car." He then points to a signboard and says, "Look, look, it even holds a Guinness World Record."

The camera pans along as he explains the car's features one by one. "And yes, it even has its own helicopter parking. At just over 100 feet long, this car is huge. It has 24 wheels and tires," he says. The car's length becomes even more astonishing when he adds, "But we've only just begun, because yes, there's a full-size helicopter in the back."

He continues in the car, and the next part is even more unexpected. "It has a fully functional helipad. And not only that, in front of the helipad, there's a jacuzzi and a golf tee with seating for six people." Walking to the rear of the car, he adds, "And here in the back, VIPs sit. You have your own recliner."

The car's size becomes even more apparent when he shares another detail: "It's another peculiar shape. It takes about a minute to turn around the car." He concludes the tour by saying, "One thing's for sure, this car is insane. And you can see it for yourself at the Orlando Auto Museum in Florida."

The caption reads, "The world's longest car (over 100 feet!!!)."

As the clip gained attention, people began sharing funny and interesting comments. One user wrote, "Let me take a U-turn that's a long way."

Someone else said, "Hopefully that thing has enough power to drive itself." Another joked, "Imagine you're relaxing in a Jacuzzi and a helicopter pumps all the water out." One person summed it up by saying, "It's just like a cartoon."

The world's smallest car evokes laughter and curiosity

The second video takes a sharp turn from giant to tiny. It begins with a man saying, "If you're 17 and can't afford insurance, buy this. It's the relaunched Peel P50, and it has a 49cc four-stroke engine with four and a half horsepower, mated to a four-speed sequential gearbox with no reverse gear."

He explains how compact the car is. "Because it's the smallest car in the world, it has only one seat, one light, and one wiper." He also points out that "it has only one door that opens wide, and of course, only one window that opens." Every feature seems small. "It has tiny pedals, very small mirrors, a tiny fuel filler cap, and six-inch white steel wheels."

He then describes the controls: "Because it's so small, the horn indicator and windscreen wipers are on the steering wheel." He adds, "You can lift it because it weighs 102 kilograms." He also points out, "And if you bought the original in the 1960s, you could drive it empty on an L plate."

He then talks about safety concerns. "There are some safety concerns because it doesn't have airbags. You're literally in the crumple zone." He also explains that the indicators are built into the taillights and the car has "one, two, three wheels. That's it."

At the end of the video, he says, "If you're wondering what a peel sounds like, listen for it," followed by the sound of a small vehicle. The caption reads, "What excuse can insurance make now?"

Comments started pouring in here too. One user said, "It looks really cool, hahaha." Another wrote, "I bet it's more fun to drive than a supercar."

Someone else said, "I'm pretty sure you could drive this on a bike licence or even a CBT." Another joked, "My lawnmower has more HP and a bigger engine."

Also read: ‘Peace in the chaos’: SpiceJet’s viral video sparks buzz as IndiGo’s operational crisis deepens

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
Read More
