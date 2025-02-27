The school offers a highly personalised curriculum, tailored to each student's talents, whether in academics, arts, sports, or entrepreneurship

When it comes to luxury, Switzerland dominates the list of the world’s most expensive schools. According to The Spear’s List, six institutions with six-figure fees make the cut, but the most expensive of them all is Institut auf dem Rosenberg.

Located in St. Gallen, Switzerland, near Lake Constance, this prestigious boarding school charges a staggering $176,000 per year in tuition and expenses. Established in 1889, Rosenberg is one of Switzerland’s oldest and most exclusive schools, with a small student body of around 280 students from 60 different countries.

Rosenberg has a long history of educating diplomats, world leaders, Nobel laureates, and business elites. Its campus covers 25 hectares, featuring 13 art nouveau residences, cutting-edge learning spaces, and unique facilities like the SAGA Habitat and ETH Zurich greenhouse, where students study engineering and other subjects.

The school offers a highly personalised curriculum, tailored to each student's talents, whether in academics, arts, sports, or entrepreneurship. It places a strong emphasis on character development, integrity, and social responsibility, with programs focusing on leadership, community service, and hands-on learning.

In 2024, Premium Switzerland named Rosenberg the Best Boarding School in the World, and it ranks among the top 10 international schools in Switzerland. Unlike many institutions, Rosenberg accepts no external funding or donations, further enhancing its exclusivity.

With limited student capacity and selective admissions, it is rare for new students to join mid-year. Combining tradition with innovation, Institut auf dem Rosenberg stands as the world’s most expensive and elite school, setting a global standard in luxury education.