Deep in the Arctic Circle lies Norilsk, a Russian city so harsh and unwelcoming that tourists are banned from visiting. Known as the northernmost city in the world, Norilsk has a dark history and extreme conditions that make it one of the most isolated places on Earth.

Norilsk was originally built on a Soviet gulag, where prisoners were forced to mine nickel and other resources. Thousands died from hypothermia, starvation, and brutal labor. After Stalin’s death, prisoners staged an uprising, and by 1956, the gulags were closed. However, their legacy remains deeply tied to the city.

Winters in Norilsk are unforgiving, with temperatures below freezing for 240 days a year. Snowstorms last over 50 days, and the city is covered in snow for up to nine months. Summers are short and mild, rarely exceeding 15°C.

Norilsk is also one of Russia’s most polluted cities. Its mining and smelting industries release massive amounts of carbon pollutants, making it one of the most toxic places on Earth. The Blacksmith Institute has even listed it among the world’s 10 most polluted locations. The impact on health is severe—residents have a life expectancy of just 59 years, 10 years less than the Russian average. The risk of cancer here is double that of other regions due to high pollution levels.

Despite these challenges, Norilsk is home to 175,000 people, living in brutalist-style apartment blocks. However, visiting the city is nearly impossible. As a "closed city," Norilsk requires special government permission for entry, which is rarely granted.