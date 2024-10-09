World Mental Health Day: Does Mental Health Lead to Material Success? Know what Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says

As times are getting tougher in the corporate world, many are feeling the pinch. Stress impacts the way we think, feel and behave, thus affecting all aspects of our life. Let's try to understand how Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar perceives it.

The consequences of letting stress rule are nothing short of disastrous and tragic. So how to be successful without paying the heavy price of a stressful life ?

According to Sri Sri Ravishankar, stress is too much to do, too little time and not enough energy. Meditation recuperates your energy, keeps you enthusiastic, and brings out the much-needed passion towards.

Some level of stress at the workplace is normal & acceptable, perhaps even essential. It can keep you on your toes, help you face challenges, and you’re able to meet your deadlines. However, just like too much salt can spoil the food, stress beyond normal levels can leave you feeling frustrated and powerless, he opines.

Emphasising the importance of meditation, he says, the busier you are in life, the more important it is to meditate. Practicing meditation adds time to your day and energy to your body.

Moreover, if you are ambitious but you are not confident about achieving your goals, then you have sleepless nights and it eventually leads to a nervous breakdown. But if you have a peace of mind, it gives you inner strength to pursue your goals.

Success is not just measured by how much wealth you have created. A sign of true success is an undying sign and unshakable confidence. When working with a happy mind, it makes the work effortless. This is the skill for productivity. Don’t neglect your mental health. It is absolutely important. If you are not cheerful, if you are not happy doing whatever you are doing, what's the point?

Attaining work life balance is like riding a bicycle. It's about staying at the centre: not letting it fall to the right or left. When you go out of balance, you feel the pinch. Wherever it pinches you, whether family, work, or spirituality, acknowledge it and come to the centre.

Why work-life balance is on centre stage?

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant working with EY India, reportedly died after collapsing due to work stress. Her unfortunate death sparked discussions on mental health and maintaining work-life balance.

Moreover, a Lucknow-based employee, working with HDFC Bank, died after collapsing in the office, further fuelling the discussions.