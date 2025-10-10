Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World Mental Health Day 2025: Top 20 quotes to make you feel happy about yourself!

The world talks about your fitness, heart rate, blood pressure, steps, diet, skin, and so on! But who's keeping track of your mind? On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025, it's important to take a pause, check on your mental health, and ask yourself how you're feeling.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 07:41 PM IST

World Mental Health Day 2025: Top 20 quotes to make you feel happy about yourself!
Representative Image (pexels.com)
The world talks about your fitness, heart rate, blood pressure, steps, diet, skin, and so on! But who's keeping track of your mind? On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025, it's important to take a pause, check on your mental health, and ask yourself how you're feeling. World Mental Health Day is not limited to spreading awareness about mental health. Rather, it is about rethinking what mental health actually means and what role it plays in our daily lives. 

Quotes on World Mental Health Day 

Here are some beautiful quotes on World Mental Health Day that will teach you the significance of mental health and make you learn that its true essence lies in how you choose yourself every day, despite hardships and sebacks. 

1. "We would never tell someone with a broken leg that they should stop wallowing and get it together. We don’t consider taking medication for an ear infection something to be ashamed of. We shouldn’t treat mental health conditions any differently."

2. "Sometimes the worst place you can be is in your own head."

3. "It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop."

4. "The sun himself is weak when he first rises, and gathers strength and courage as the day gets on."

5. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts."

6. "Healing takes time, and asking for help is a courageous step."

7. "You have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn’t worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens."

8. "Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise."

9. "Our wounds are often the openings into the best and most beautiful part of us.”

10. "You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf."

11. "Emotional pain is not something that should be hidden away and never spoken about. There is truth in your pain, there is growth in your pain, but only if it’s first brought out into the open.”

12. "Not all battles are visible and neither are the victories.”

13. “The advice I’d give to somebody that’s silently struggling is, you don’t have to live that way. You don’t have to struggle in silence. You can be un-silent."

14. "In the depths of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger — something better, pushing right back.”

15. "Talk to yourself like you would to someone you love.”

16. “Most of us have it mixed up. You don’t start with courage and then face fear. You become courageous because you face your fear.”

17. “Self-compassion is simply giving the same kindness to ourselves that we would give to others.”

18. “Sometimes you climb out of bed in the morning and you think, I’m not going to make it, but you laugh inside — remembering all the times you’ve felt that way.”

19. "Life is like a piano; the white keys represent happiness and the black show sadness. But as you go through life’s journey, remember that the black keys also create music.”

20. “Worrying is carrying tomorrow’s load with today’s strength-carrying two days at once. Worrying doesn’t empty tomorrow of its sorrow, it empties today of its strength.”

 

