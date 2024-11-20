UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also refrained from mentioning Trump directly, instead emphasizing the critical role of the US in climate action

The spectre of US President-elect Donald Trump hung over the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, with world leaders confronted by a diplomatic minefield. As Trump is set to return to the White House on January 20, many leaders preferred to talk about what they expect will change in US foreign policy but avoided mentioning his name.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the epitome of this cautious approach, making veiled comments about tariffs and climate policies without mentioning Trump. He warned that aggressive tariff policies could lead to 'fragmentation of the international order' and erode respect for the norms that have governed the global order. Clearly on Macron's mind as he spoke were Trump's proposed tariffs, including a staggering 60% on Chinese imports and on European goods.

Instead, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not mention Trump directly, saying the US plays an 'indispensable' role in climate action. Trump's presence was unmistakable outside the summit venue, and demonstrators held placards, while Argentina’s right-wing president, Javier Milei, took to social media to celebrate his ties to Trump.

Discussions behind closed doors were a mix of apprehension and pragmatism. European diplomats said they had worked with Trump before and were prepared to work with his government again. US officials meanwhile played down expectations of a big shift in how other nations will view their relationship with the US after Biden. When Trump takes office, countries will' make decisions based on their interests,' Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said.

Biden was making his final appearance on the global stage, seeking to cement his legacy, especially in poverty alleviation. The looming reality of Trump returning to power overshadowed his attempts to rally support for global issues. Leaders walked away from the summit with an air of uncertainty as they braced for a new era in international relations with Trump's 'America First' policies.

Netizens have made a striking parallel to the Harry Potter universe, where Voldemort is referred to as "he-who-must-not-be-named," and have named Trump as Voldemort of politics. World leaders at the G20 summit seemed to adopt a similar strategy towards Trump—acknowledging his influence while deliberately avoiding direct mention of his name.