World's heaviest strawberry weighing 289 gms finds place in Guinness World Records

An Israeli farmer has produced the biggest and heaviest strawberry in the world, taking it to the Guinness World Records. The supersized strawberry weighs 289 grams and is 18 cm long, 4 cm thick and 34 cm in circumference.

This week the strawberry was declared the world's largest by Guinness World Records. Guinness World Records also took to Instagram to share a video featuring how it was determined to be world’s heaviest strawberry.

According to the video, Ariel first weighed an iPhone XR and then the strawberry on a weighing machine. The iPhone XR weighed 194 grams, almost 100 grams lesser than the giant strawberry. The strawberry was picked on Chahi Ariel's family farm near the city of Netanya in central Israel in February 2021.

But only this week, Guinness confirmed it as the heaviest on record. "We waited for a year for the results," Ariel said. "We kept it in the freezer for a year. It’s no longer as pretty as it was," he added. The supersized strawberry is a local variety called Ilan that tends to grow to a hefty size.

Unusually cold weather in early 2021 slowed the strawberry's ripening process, allowing it to continue gaining weight, according to the record book's website. The previous record-holder for the heaviest strawberry was was a Japanese fruit grown in 2015 in Fukuoka that tipped the scales at 250 grams (8.8 ounces).