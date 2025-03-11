The train uses a water-cooled permanent magnet traction system and a new-generation high-stability bogie, allowing for smooth and efficient high-speed travel

China has developed a prototype high-speed train, the CR450, which is set to become the world’s fastest train. Currently undergoing tests in Beijing, the CR450 recently reached a test speed of 279 mph (450 km/h). When fully operational, it is expected to run at 248 mph (400 km/h), making it significantly faster than the existing CR400 Fuxing, which operates at 217 mph (350 km/h).

Wang Feng, vice president of CRRC Corporation Limited, the company behind the train, described the CR450 as a major breakthrough in railway technology. He explained that engineers have enhanced traction capacity, dynamic performance, and pantograph systems to achieve this record-breaking speed.

The train uses a water-cooled permanent magnet traction system and a new-generation high-stability bogie, allowing for smooth and efficient high-speed travel. Safety has also been a top priority, with over 4,000 sensors installed to monitor key systems such as running gear, train control, fire detection, and pantograph performance in real time.

To improve passenger comfort, the train features seven innovative technologies, including sound-absorbing materials and an optimized aerodynamic shape, which help reduce cabin noise by 2 decibels. Additionally, its advanced aerodynamic design lowers air resistance, making the train more energy-efficient.

A unique ‘beyond the horizon’ system has also been integrated to enhance emergency detection on the tracks, ensuring safer and smoother operations.

With these groundbreaking advancements, the CR450 is set to redefine high-speed rail travel, offering passengers a quieter, safer, and faster journey than ever before.