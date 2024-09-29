World’s costliest secret yacht is more expensive than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, it is owned by…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Protests erupt in J-K after Hezbollah Chief killing, Mehbooba Mufti calls him 'martyr'

J-K: BJP suspends three leaders for indulging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of phase 3 polling

Viral video: 'Tell me you live in...': Giant lizard joins woman for picnic, internet says..., WATCH

This Rs 2340000000 car is owned by only three persons in the world, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Protests erupt in J-K after Hezbollah Chief killing, Mehbooba Mufti calls him 'martyr'

Protests erupt in J-K after Hezbollah Chief killing, Mehbooba Mufti calls him 'martyr'

J-K: BJP suspends three leaders for indulging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of phase 3 polling

J-K: BJP suspends three leaders for indulging in 'anti-party' activities ahead of phase 3 polling

Viral video: 'Tell me you live in...': Giant lizard joins woman for picnic, internet says..., WATCH

Viral video: 'Tell me you live in...': Giant lizard joins woman for picnic, internet says..., WATCH

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

Impressive educational qualification of Devara's cast

10 animals that fly without wings 

10 animals that fly without wings 

10 jaw-dropping images of Cone Nebula captured by NASA

10 jaw-dropping images of Cone Nebula captured by NASA

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

Meet actress who worked as dance teacher for Rs 15000, became star; gave films that earned Rs 3500 crore

Ameesha Patel’s Rs 2.5 crore cheque bounce case disposed of after she pays producer in full

Ameesha Patel’s Rs 2.5 crore cheque bounce case disposed of after she pays producer in full

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

HomeViral

Viral

World’s costliest secret yacht is more expensive than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, it is owned by…

The yacht's master suite is nothing short of a marvel, featuring walls made from meteorite rock and a statue carved from genuine dinosaur bones

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:52 AM IST

World’s costliest secret yacht is more expensive than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, it is owned by…
Mukesh Ambani’s iconic mansion, Antilia
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When we think of the world's most expensive possession, Mukesh Ambani’s iconic mansion, Antilia, often comes to mind. But what if I told you there’s something even more opulent, something that eclipses Antilia in both value and extravagance? You might find it hard to believe, but this treasure exists—and it belongs to an enigmatic Malaysian businessman whose identity remains shrouded in mystery.

According to Forbes, the crown for the world’s most expensive item goes not to a mansion or a painting, but to a yacht—the History Supreme Yacht. Crafted by the renowned British luxury designer Stuart Hughes, this floating palace is valued at an astonishing $4.5 billion (approximately ₹38,000 crores), more than double the estimated value of Antilia, which stands at $2 billion (around ₹16,000 crores).

Launched in 2011 after three years of meticulous construction, the History Supreme Yacht is an unmatched symbol of wealth and craftsmanship. What sets it apart is the sheer volume of precious materials used in its creation. Over 10,000 kilograms of gold and platinum adorn the vessel, enveloping it in a resplendent glow.

The yacht's master suite is nothing short of a marvel, featuring walls made from meteorite rock and a statue carved from genuine dinosaur bones. The extravagance doesn’t end there; the master suite also houses an Aquavista panoramic wall aquarium, made entirely of 24-carat gold and weighing 68 kilograms. For wine connoisseurs, there’s a unique bottle encrusted with 18.5-carat diamonds, epitomising the yacht’s unmatched grandeur.

Despite its extraordinary features, the identity of the owner remains undisclosed, adding a layer of intrigue to this floating marvel. As the world watches, the History Supreme Yacht continues to redefine luxury, leaving us to ponder: what other secrets lie behind the gilded walls of this magnificent vessel?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani,...: Big update on wealth of India's richest

From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani,...: Big update on wealth of India's richest

'Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata were surprised to see my move...': Nitin Gadkari reveals his business skills

'Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata were surprised to see my move...': Nitin Gadkari reveals his business skills

Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju gets Mercedes Benz E-Class as gift, it costs Rs…

Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju gets Mercedes Benz E-Class as gift, it costs Rs…

Meet first man in World to have 500 mn followers on Facebook, has net worth of Rs 2176 crore, he is...

Meet first man in World to have 500 mn followers on Facebook, has net worth of Rs 2176 crore, he is...

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement