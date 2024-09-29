World’s costliest secret yacht is more expensive than Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, it is owned by…

When we think of the world's most expensive possession, Mukesh Ambani’s iconic mansion, Antilia, often comes to mind. But what if I told you there’s something even more opulent, something that eclipses Antilia in both value and extravagance? You might find it hard to believe, but this treasure exists—and it belongs to an enigmatic Malaysian businessman whose identity remains shrouded in mystery.

According to Forbes, the crown for the world’s most expensive item goes not to a mansion or a painting, but to a yacht—the History Supreme Yacht. Crafted by the renowned British luxury designer Stuart Hughes, this floating palace is valued at an astonishing $4.5 billion (approximately ₹38,000 crores), more than double the estimated value of Antilia, which stands at $2 billion (around ₹16,000 crores).

Launched in 2011 after three years of meticulous construction, the History Supreme Yacht is an unmatched symbol of wealth and craftsmanship. What sets it apart is the sheer volume of precious materials used in its creation. Over 10,000 kilograms of gold and platinum adorn the vessel, enveloping it in a resplendent glow.

The yacht's master suite is nothing short of a marvel, featuring walls made from meteorite rock and a statue carved from genuine dinosaur bones. The extravagance doesn’t end there; the master suite also houses an Aquavista panoramic wall aquarium, made entirely of 24-carat gold and weighing 68 kilograms. For wine connoisseurs, there’s a unique bottle encrusted with 18.5-carat diamonds, epitomising the yacht’s unmatched grandeur.

Despite its extraordinary features, the identity of the owner remains undisclosed, adding a layer of intrigue to this floating marvel. As the world watches, the History Supreme Yacht continues to redefine luxury, leaving us to ponder: what other secrets lie behind the gilded walls of this magnificent vessel?