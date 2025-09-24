World Bollywood Day 2025: 24 Indian films, from Pushpa 2 to Homebound in Oscars 2026 race

World Bollywood Day 2025 is a day to celebrate cinematic achievements, as Homebound became the official Oscars 2026 entry, showcasing the growing diversity and strength of Indian cinema.

World Bollywood Day 2025 is celebrated on September 24. The day is all about honouring the magic of Indian cinema, with its vibrant storytelling, soulful music, mesmerising dance, and unforgettable performances. Bollywood and regional Indian films earned global recognition and made it one of the world’s most influential film industries.

This year, Indian cinema has once again been in the international spotlight, with 24 films selected in the race for the Oscars 2026. Out of these, one film, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, has been chosen as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category.

Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, known for his sensitive and powerful storytelling, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. The film tells a deeply emotional story rooted in contemporary India, while addressing universal themes that resonate globally.

List of 24 Indian f ilms in the Oscars 2026 r ace

I Want to Talk (Hindi)

Tanvi The Great (Hindi)

The Bengal Files (Hindi)

Pushpa 2 (Telugu)

Homebound (Hindi)

Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)

Superboys of Malegaon (Marathi)

Sthal (Marathi)

Kannappa (Telugu)

Meta The Dazzling Girl (Silent Film)

Sambar Bonda (Marathi)

Dashavatar (Marathi)

Vanvaas (Marathi)

Paani (Marathi)

Gandhi Tatha Chettu (Telugu)

Aata Thambaycha Naay (Marathi)

Kubera (Telugu)

Boong (Manipuri)

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam (Telugu)

Humans in the Loop (Hindi)

Jugnuma (Hindi)

Phule (Hindi)

Veera Chandrahasa (Kannada)

Pyre (Hindi)

