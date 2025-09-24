World Bollywood Day 2025: 24 Indian films, from Pushpa 2 to Homebound in Oscars 2026 race

Will Pakistan press for international intervention on Jammu and Kashmir after Donald Trump's mediation claim at UNGA?
Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics
Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt insults Abhishek Bajaj’s family, says ‘women in his family must be very...'
Diwali Bonanza for Government Employees: Centre likely to approve Diwali bonus for Railways staff
Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable image of son Arjun Tendulkar on his 26th birthday, pens special note for him: 'Lucky to have...'
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasma asks taskmaster to eliminate Ashnoor Kaur, INSULTS actress by calling her Abhishek Sharma's wife, netizens slam model
Navratri 2025: Bollywood celebrity-inspired hairstyles from Janhvi Kapoor to Tara Sutaria to elevate your festive look
DMRC takes BIG decision, bans recording videos, reels inside Delhi metro coaches, imposes...
Who can Garba? VHP sets strict new guidelines with tilak, gau mutra
How new detection methods prevent harvest loss due to invasive species? Dr Upadhyay Himali explains
VIRAL
World Bollywood Day 2025 is a day to celebrate cinematic achievements, as Homebound became the official Oscars 2026 entry, showcasing the growing diversity and strength of Indian cinema.
World Bollywood Day 2025 is celebrated on September 24. The day is all about honouring the magic of Indian cinema, with its vibrant storytelling, soulful music, mesmerising dance, and unforgettable performances. Bollywood and regional Indian films earned global recognition and made it one of the world’s most influential film industries.
This year, Indian cinema has once again been in the international spotlight, with 24 films selected in the race for the Oscars 2026. Out of these, one film, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, has been chosen as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category.
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, known for his sensitive and powerful storytelling, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. The film tells a deeply emotional story rooted in contemporary India, while addressing universal themes that resonate globally.
I Want to Talk (Hindi)
Tanvi The Great (Hindi)
The Bengal Files (Hindi)
Pushpa 2 (Telugu)
Homebound (Hindi)
Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)
ALSO READ: 'No one replaces mother': Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in late mother Sridevi's saree at Homebound special screening, watch viral video
Superboys of Malegaon (Marathi)
Sthal (Marathi)
Kannappa (Telugu)
Meta The Dazzling Girl (Silent Film)
Sambar Bonda (Marathi)
Dashavatar (Marathi)
Vanvaas (Marathi)
Paani (Marathi)
Gandhi Tatha Chettu (Telugu)
Aata Thambaycha Naay (Marathi)
Kubera (Telugu)
Boong (Manipuri)
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam (Telugu)
Humans in the Loop (Hindi)
Jugnuma (Hindi)
Phule (Hindi)
Veera Chandrahasa (Kannada)
Pyre (Hindi)
ALSO READ: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, named as India's official entry to the 2026 Oscars