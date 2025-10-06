World Architecture Day 2025: 5 Indian celebrities you didn’t know had an Architecture background

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar
Here are several Indian celebrities who began with architecture. But their destiny has influenced their careers in film, music, literature, and sports.
Architecture is more than just buildings; it shapes creativity, precision, and vision. Interestingly, some of India’s most popular celebrities began their journeys in architecture studios before rising to fame in other fields. From sketches to film sets, music stages, and cricket grounds, here are five celebrities who started with architectural design.
Before becoming one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors, Aishwarya Rai enrolled at Rachana Sansad's Academy of Architecture in Mumbai. She explored design, layouts, and creative planning, but soon discovered a passion for modelling. In 1994, she won Miss World, marking the beginning of her celebrated film career.
Riteish Deshmukh studied architecture at Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute of Architecture in Mumbai. His passion for design led him to start his own architectural firm before he shifted to films.
Nikhil Chinapa, popular as a DJ, TV host, and music festival curator, originally pursued architecture at BMS College of Engineering. Transitioning from designing buildings to creating unforgettable music events.
The Booker Prize-winning author of The God of Small Things, Arundhati Roy, studied at the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi. While she later turned to literature and films, her architectural background shaped her storytelling style.
Before making his mark as a mystery spinner in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Varun Chakravarthy worked as an architect. A graduate of SRM University, he spent two years designing buildings before cricket called.
