Work-life balance: This country has set global standard with 24.7-hour work-week

Vanuatu, situated in Oceania, has been identified for having the least number of average weekly working hours per worker, as per a report by International Labour Organisation. Employees in Vanuatu typically work 24.7 hours a week, marking the lowest figure among the other countries surveyed. Furthermore, merely 4% of its labour force engages in 49 hours or more of work per week, presenting a stark deviation from worldwide labour trends.

Following Vanuatu, Kiribati shows an average of 27.3 hours per week per employee.

After Kiribati, Micronesia reports an average of 30.5 hours per week per worker. Subsequently, Rwanda records 30.4 hours, Somalia 31.5, the Netherlands 31.6, Iraq 31.7, Wallis and Futuna Islands 31.8, Ethiopia 31.9, Canada 32.1, Australia 32.3, and New Zealand 33.0 hours per week per worker.

Meanwhile, India does not rank among the top 20 countries with shorter work hours.

In global rankings, Bhutan emerges at the forefront with 61% of its workers exceeding 49 hours per week. Bangladesh follows closely at 47%, while Pakistan stands at 40%, showcasing a considerable proportion of their workforce dedicated to lengthy work hours.

In India, approximately 51% of employees engage in 49 hours or more of work every week, placing the country as the second highest in terms of extended working hours.

Globally, countries like the UAE (50.9 hours, 39%) and Lesotho (50.4 hours, 36%) stand out for their high weekly work hours. India, on the other hand, is notable for the significant portion of its workforce surpassing the 49-hour mark.

Conversely, countries such as the Netherlands (31.6 hours) and Norway (33.7 hours) showcases a more harmonious work-life balance, with notably lower average weekly working hour.

Impact on India

These findings highlight major worries about work-life equilibrium, mental well-being, and work regulations in India, given that more than half of the workforce persistently puts in long hours. The imperative to establish enduring work settings that nurture both well-being and efficiency is growing more urgent as the country grapples with handling its labor pool amidst evolving economic requirements.