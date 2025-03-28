When we think of precious materials, gold and diamonds often come to mind. However, there exists a rare and extraordinary variety of wood that surpasses the value of these coveted luxuries. Referred to as ‘Wood of the Gods’, it is a treasure so exclusive and valuable that it's highly sought after by connoisseurs and collectors.

Agarwood is native to Southeast Asia, India, China, and the Middle East and has long been revered for its intense, resinous aroma. This prized ingredient plays a vital role in the perfume industry, particularly in the creation of oud, a highly coveted essential oil. However, within the agarwood family, there exists a true rarity: Kynam.

Kynam is an exceptionally scarce and fragrant variant of agarwood, making it a treasure of unparalleled value. Its aroma is so distinct and alluring that it has become a holy grail for perfumers and connoisseurs. The scarcity of Kynam, combined with its unmatched fragrance, has driven prices to unprecedented heights, making it a true luxury item.

A mere 10 grams of Kynam can command a staggering price of Rs 85.63 lakh (approximately $103,000), making it one of the most expensive natural materials in the world, with a valuation equivalent to nearly 1kg of gold. The value of Kynam can skyrocket for larger, high-quality pieces, as evidenced by the sale of a 16kg piece of 600-year-old Kynam for a jaw-dropping Rs 171 crore ($20.5 million), underscoring the rarity and luxury status of this extraordinary natural material.

Kynam's exceptional value stems from the rare and unpredictable process of agarwood formation. When an Aquilaria tree is infected by a specific mold, it secretes a fragrant resin, transforming the wood into a precious substance over decades. Only a small fraction of trees produce resin pure enough to be classified as Kynam, making it extremely rare and valuable.