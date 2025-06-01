Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World 2025 in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday, i.e., May 31. She took the crown not just for her unmatchable beauty but for her great intellect and presence of mind.

Winning Miss World 2025 title was a real feather in Opal's cap as she was crowned Miss Thailand 2025 just a week before she arrived in India to compete Miss World. With Miss World 2025 making headlines, many of you might be wondering how to enter the competition.

If you're dreaming of becoming Miss World someday, you've just landed at the right place. Let's get into the details.

Eligibility criteria for competing Miss World

One of the most prestigious beauty pageants is the Miss World competition. Winning the competition is the closest a girl can come to feeling like royalty -- wondering how? Let's get going.

Eligibility: 1. The age of Miss World contestants should be between 17-27 years. 2. The contestant should not be married, pregnant or have parented a kid. 3. Candidates have to go through several preliminary competitions including a Talent round, a Beauty with a Purpose round, and a Head-to-Head challenge, before entering the finale. 4. Contestants must have a valid passport to travel abroad. 5. Candidates must not have any criminal records or legal troubles.

How to compete Miss World?

1. In order to compete Miss World, first participate in local and national pageantry events to gain knowledge about such pageants.

2. Apply to represent your country at Miss World competition. (Better to choose a coach to help you prepare for the event)

3. To qualify the preliminary interview, raise humanitarian issues and consider indulging in activism and worldliness.

4. Highlight what you have done at global and national levels, i.e., in what ways you have worked for society.

5. If you get qualified for the pageant, you'll be required to present an activism project.

6. At last, you'll be judged on the basis of your talent, fitness and activism.

How to win the pageant?

The basic idea of Miss World is 'Beauty with a purpose'. This implies that you'll not only be judged on the basis of your external beauty but your presence of mind, worldliness and the fact that you can advocate humanitarian issues.

Be active on social media and deliver your opinions on humanitarian issues. Engage in contents that can bring a positive change in society. Stay physically fit as you'll also be judged on the basis of your physical wellness.